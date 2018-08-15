NEW ORLEANS -- An Orleans Parish judge on Wednesday delivered a victory to Morning Call in its legal fight against City Park, ruling that the contract it signed with Cafe du Monde was null.

“I’m ecstatic,” co-owner Bob Hennessey said when WWL-TV broke the news to him. “That’s great news.”

The decision comes after a contentious five-hour hearing last week that pitted the nearly 150-year-old beignet and coffee stand against City Park and its rival, Cafe du Monde.

Morning Call’s owners filed a lawsuit against the two after the park’s board awarded a 10-year lease to Cafe du Monde after the board tossed out Morning Call’s bid.

The lawsuit sought an injunction that would stop the park from signing a 10-year lease with Cafe du Monde, prohibit them from moving into the space and stopping the park from evicting Morning Call.

The park said Morning Call’s owners missed a mandatory pre-bid conference on April 27 ahead of the bid openings on May 9.

Morning Call’s owners have maintained that they were late to the meeting.

Hennessey testified last week that a “glitch” on his iPhone affected its calendar and deleted the entry for the pre-bid conference. He said that he immediately called his brother after the park called him to ask if anyone from Morning Call would attend the meeting.

Hennessey said his brother arrived minutes later but by that time the meeting had ended.

Morning Call has argued that state law does not require attendance at the pre-bid conference and said their offer was the most lucrative for City Park.

But City Park has argued that the missed meeting means Morning Call was “unresponsive” to the bid, which justified the board tossing out the bid.

Morning Call lost out on the lease for its home in City Park within weeks of closing its Metairie location.

The Hennessey brothers said business at the store on Severn Avenue had fallen off in recent years while the park was doing a bustling business, leading them to focus only on that store.

Bob Hennessey has said he and his brother are searching for another location in which to open a store, but so far they have not yet signed a lease anywhere.

Hennessey said that process continues.

