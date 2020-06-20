x
Juneteenth at slave cemetery: loved, though names unknown

NEW ORLEANS — Community and environmental groups have held a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans Americans when the land was a plantation. 

Organizer Sharon Lavigne said afterward that she felt like “the ancestors were shouting for joy in heaven.”  

The site is part of a much larger one where a local member of Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Group has begun construction on a $9.4 billion chemical complex. 

Father Vincent Dufresne of the Catholic church in nearby Convent prayed for those buried there. 

