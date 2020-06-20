Juneteenth at slave cemetery: loved, though names unknown

The site is part of a much larger one where a local member of Taiwan-based Formosa Plastics Group has begun construction on a $9.4 billion chemical complex.

NEW ORLEANS — Community and environmental groups have held a Juneteenth ceremony at a Louisiana site archaeologists have described as probably a cemetery for enslaved Africans Americans when the land was a plantation.

Organizer Sharon Lavigne said afterward that she felt like “the ancestors were shouting for joy in heaven.”

Father Vincent Dufresne of the Catholic church in nearby Convent prayed for those buried there.

