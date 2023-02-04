Jury selection in Linda Frickey trial begins Monday

Four teens are being charged as adults after the brutal carjacking of Linda Frickey.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — On Monday, jury selection will begin in the Linda Frickey case. She was carjacked in Mid-City last March.

The 73-year-old was dragged by her own car. She died after her arm got caught in a seatbelt and was severed as the car pulled off.

Her sister Jinny Lynn Griffin talked to Eyewitness News the day before the trial.

“Linda did not deserve to die like that, no one does," Griffin said. “Every time I come to the gravesite it is very emotional, I was really close with my sister Linda, it’s really hard.”

The four teens accused - John Honore, Briniyah Baker, Mar’Qel Curtis and Lenyra Theophile – are being charged as adults.

Theophile’s trial is being delayed for two months after she was found incompetent.

Related Articles Teen accused in Linda Frickey death deemed not competent to stand trial

Frickey's family is calling for the toughest penalty.

“For us, we feel the two in the front seat should have a lifetime in jail,” Griffin said. “Some anxiety, some nervousness, every emotion but happiness. It's just sorrow, my sister is gone. To think about how she went and have to sit through the trial, listening and seeing the different descriptions of how she went that is going to be heart-wrenching.”

She says she will be in court every day till everything is over because all she wants is justice for her sister.

“With the trial starting, we are going to go, we’re going to go there, we’re going to make sure she gets justice,” Griffin said.