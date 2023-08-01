Justin Jefferson tops Madden 24, four Saints in Top 100

The wait is nearly over for fans counting down the days to the release of EA Sports’ Madden 24 – set for Aug. 15. And with it, the anticipation of a plethora of new

NEW ORLEANS — The wait is nearly over for fans counting down the days to the release of EA Sports’ Madden 24 – set for Aug. 15. And with it, the anticipation of a plethora of new features, roster changes and skill rankings.

This year, five players max out with overall ratings of 99, including Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and former Destrehan and LSU wide receiver Justin Jefferson (Vikings) at the very top.

Cowboys guard Zach Martin, Rams defensive end Aaron Donald and Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes rounds out the 99-club list.

Former St. Aug and LSU defensive back Tyrann Mathieu is the highest rated Saints player at No. 55 with an overall score of 91. Followed by linebacker Demario Davis at No. 63 (90), cornerback Marshon Lattimore at No. 70 (90) and guard Ryan Ramczyk at No. 89 (89).

Other ratings of note for New Orleans, include defensive end Cameron Jordan (87), running back Alvin Kamara (86), wide receivers Chris Olave and Michael Thomas – both with 84 ratings, and first-year Saints quarterback Derek Carr with 74.

Fan favorite Taysom Hill has an overall rating of 69.

The Saints open their three-game preseason schedule against Mahomes and the defending Super Bowl champion-Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, Aug. 13, and host the Tennessee Titans in the regular season opener on Sept. 10.