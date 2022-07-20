x
Teen killed in St. James crash

The single car accident claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl.
ST. JAMES PARISH, La. — Louisiana State Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a 15-year-old girl from St. James Parish. Two others were also injured in the accident.

The crash occurred on Louisiana Highway 18 near Locap Road in St. James. A 2005 Honda Accord, driven by a 17-year-old, was traveling north on LA Highway 18 when it traveled off the roadway to the right while in a curve.

The driver attempted to regain control by steering to the left but overcorrected causing the Honda to zip across the roadway before hitting a ditch and overturning.

The 15-year-old suffered from serious injuries and later died at a Baton Rouge hospital. The other two passengers suffered minor injuries.

All three passengers were unrestrained and all three were juveniles.

The driver submitted a toxicology sample. The crash is still under investigation.

