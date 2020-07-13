K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen to close permanently

World-famous French Quarter restaurant founded in 1979 by Chef Paul Prudhomme and his wife is closing permanently amid coronavirus pandemic and dining restrictions

NEW ORLEANS — K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen, the iconic New Orleans restaurant founded by Chef Paul Prudhomme and his wife, which helped popularize the superstar chef's Cajun cuisine worldwide, is closing permanently, and the building being put up for sale, according to a statement released Monday.

The restaurant in the 400 block of Chartres Street has been closed since May because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Prudhomme, who would have turned 80 years old on Monday, died in 2015. Since then, the restaurant has been run by his niece Brenda and executive chef Paul Miller.

A statement released Monday on behalf of the restaurant said that “With gratitude for many happy and successful years, the management team of K-Paul's is regretfully announcing permanent closure of K-Paul’s Louisiana Kitchen.”

The restaurant was established in 1979 by Chef Paul Prudhomme and his wife, Kay Hinrichs Prudhomme, after Paul left Commander's Palace, where he and the Brennan family put a new brand of Louisiana cuisine on the national map.

The tiny 62-seat eatery was a near-overnight sensation, earning the attention of food writers nationwide and drawing a line of patrons outside the restaurant each night, with a no-reservation policy.

Described by The New York Times as a “bear of a man” who once weighed 500 pounds, Prudhomme’s joyful personality also made him a “walking advertisement for the joys of Cajun cuisine,” the newspaper wrote.

At K-Paul’s, Prudhomme introduced blackened redfish, setting off a nationwide craze which made the fish so popular it threatened the species. Prudhomme also is credited with introducing the turducken, now a mainstay.

After requests from diners for samples of the spices used in his cooking, Prudhomme established Magic Seasoning Blends in 1982. The company manufactures and distributes a line of spice blends in all 50 states and 37 countries.

Prudhomme also became a national celebrity, making TV appearances, writing nine cookbooks and hosting five PBS cooking series, produced locally by WYES-TV.

In their statement Monday, restaurant spokespeople said the "difficult decision to shut down the restaurant came after repeated closings this year due to mandated business restrictions. Most recently K-Paul's has been closed since May, precipitating the couple's tough call to turn the last page on the renowned dining spot."

"We have been blessed and honored to serve our customers who have become family through shared stories, breaking bread with jalapeno cheddar yeast rolls and raised martini glasses," said Brenda Prudhomme. "We will also treasure the memories of all of our amazing staff members over the years, knowing that they will carry a piece of K-Paul's with them for the rest of their careers."

The building that houses the restaurant was originally constructed in 1864. It is being put up for sale, with real estate agent Rich Stone of Latter Blum handling the sale.

The statement said the K-Paul’s name will not be a part of any sale, as closure plans include retirement of the K-Paul's Louisiana Kitchen name.

