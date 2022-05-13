After Katrina, Road Home grants trapped Louisiana's most vulnerable residents

Constant rule changes meant to help homeowners after Hurricane Katrina ended up hurting those in need.

“We had 200 amendments to the plan, but there had to be because no one had ever done this before and the situation was so different than anyone had ever dealt with,” Rainwater said in a recent interview. “So, it was a very difficult time.”

It’s a question that vexed state leaders from the very beginning of the Road Home program in 2006, and they’ve tinkered with the rules and their plans to enforce them dozens of times in the 16 years since. They were trying to show compassion for residents whose lives had been turned upside down while also complying with the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development’s demands to recover any money that wasn’t used for the prescribed purpose.

In early 2008, I sat with Paul Rainwater shortly after he was named head of Louisiana’s hurricane recovery agency and asked him how the state planned to enforce tens of thousands of separate agreements with individual homeowners who promised to rebuild and reoccupy their homes within three years in exchange for receiving federally funded Road Home grants.

Chapter 1 : The Fine Print

The question of how to enforce the rules of the largest housing recovery program in American history remains difficult, and it’s no longer theoretical.

Now, under pressure from HUD, the state of Louisiana has put its enforcement strategy into practice in the form of nearly 4,000 lawsuits against its own residents, alleging breach of contract and seeking to take back more than $300 million in grant payments.

On its face, those numbers suggest the Road Home was a major success. It paid 119,000 homeowners a total of $9 billion in grants for rebuilding, and 96 percent of them fully complied. But a closer look at the lawsuits – a review another reporter and I did over the last few months, in partnership with the national investigative news organization ProPublica and The Times-Picayune – lays bare a key flaw.

The constant changes in Road Home rules -- intended to help struggling homeowners, but likened by one state policymaker to building a ship that’s already underway -- left many of the most vulnerable grant recipients trapped.

At least three-quarters of the people being sued -- more than 3,000 families according to a database of lawsuits provided by the state -- are not accused of failing the main Road Home requirement of rebuilding and reoccupying their storm-damaged properties. Rather, the state is suing them and seeking to recover about $100 million in grant money from them only because they failed to lift their homes higher off the ground or perform other improvements to make their houses more resilient against future storms.

The fine print in the grant agreements homeowners signed gave them three years to elevate their homes a foot above the base flood elevation in their area. But homeowners and former Road Home officials who worked for the state’s contractor, ICF Emergency Management Services, say that program representatives told homeowners they could use the elevation grants on repairs.

The state is now suing ICF for mismanaging the Road Home, but an ICF spokesperson says it “worked within the policies put in place by the state.” The lawsuit, filed in 2016, is still pending.

The extra $30,000 grants the Road Home paid for elevation went to approximately 32,000 homeowners. State records show that would have covered only about a third of the average cost of lifting a slab-on-grade house above the base flood elevation. That left many of those recipients of Road Home elevation grants with a requirement to elevate that they couldn’t afford.

The state even acknowledged as much by creating a separate federally funded grant program for anyone who got the Road Home elevation grants, but that didn’t get going until 2011 and only had enough money to cover about a third of those eligible.

The state tried again to help them in 2013, when it announced that elevation grants could be reclassified as compensation for the overall damage to a home and used for repairs instead. But that required the homeowners to produce receipts or canceled checks from work done seven or eight years earlier, something many couldn’t do.