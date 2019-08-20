NEW ORLEANS — It’s that time of year when it’s so hot outside that some people keep their house as cold as a snowball. But what’s the right temperature to set your thermostat?

The answer is different for everyone, but some recommendations that popped up online created a hot controversy.

Those rules of thumb: Keep your thermostat at 78 when you’re home, at 85 when you’re gone and 82 when you sleep.

It’s that last part that’s the real talker.

But Energy Star, a joint program from the Department of Energy and the Environmental Protection Agency, says that is actually the best -- at least from their standpoint, and the higher the thermostat, the lower your bill.

As for comfort? The National Sleep Foundation puts the freeze on those numbers.

They say you should let the mercury drop to 60 or 67 degrees while you sleep!

The group says the lower temperatures will help you to fall asleep faster. Anything lower than that could actually make it harder to fall asleep.

So there might not be any real consensus about what temperature is best, but here’s one good piece of advice: Just chill.

