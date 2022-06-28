Texas AG Ken Paxton launches investigation into Walmart's opioid prescriptions

Paxton is investigating whether Walmart improperly filled prescriptions for controlled substances and failed to report suspicious orders.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — On Tuesday, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said he has opened an investigation into Walmart’s opioid sales.

Paxton is investigating whether Walmart improperly filled prescriptions for controlled substances and failed to report suspicious orders.

His office issued a Civil Investigative Demand to Walmart for potential violations of the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act related to the promotion, sale, dispensing and distribution of prescription opioids.

“I have fought for Texans who have been tragically impacted by the illegal marketing and sale of opioids, which have caused addiction and the untimely deaths of thousands of people each year,” Paxton said in a release. “I am committed to holding pharmacies accountable if they played a role in this devastating epidemic.”

Walmart is required to report documentation of orders from January 2006 to the present to the Drug Enforcement Administration and all Texas state agencies, Paxton said.