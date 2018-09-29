U.S. Sen. John Kennedy said Friday afternoon that he will vote to confirm Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court, saying he's convinced the judge didn't sexually assault Christine Blasey Ford when both were teenagers in the 1980s.

Kennedy, R-Louisiana, said he believes that something happened to Ford, but that her memory is faulty.

"I do think something terrible happened to Dr. Ford and I'm very sorry, but I do not believe Judge Kavanaugh was involved or had anything to do with it and that's why I will support (Kavanaugh's) nomination," Kennedy said in a phone interview with Louisiana reporters.

Kennedy, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee that heard Thursday from both Ford and Kavanaugh, said he reserved the right to change his mind if an FBI investigation produced new evidence.

"This was not really a battle of the truth; it was a battle of memories," Kennedy said.

He called Kavanaugh's confirmation process "a grotesque carnival."

"As far as I'm concerned this Congress has hit bottom and started to dig," the senator said.

Kennedy expressed sympathy for both Kavanaugh and Ford.

"There were no winners in the hearing room," he said. "All I saw was two people in a great deal of pain."

But he said those who want to abandon what he believes is due process are wrong.

"You're morally tainted if you don't treat the accuser and the accused with respect and fairness, and that's what I tried to do," he said. "It won't be a country I'd want to live in without due process."

Kennedy said he asked Kavanaugh directly before the hearing if the accusations were true.

"I asked him to swear before God he didn't do it and he did and I believe him," he said. "I'm convinced Judge Kavanaugh was not involved in any of the allegations."

Kennedy said he doesn't believe the motives of those who want to sink Kavanaugh's nomination are pure.

"This is about power," he said. "It's about sinking Donald Trump and it's about politicizing the Supreme Court. It makes me want to vomit."

