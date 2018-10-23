U.S. Sen. John Kennedy has been coy about his intentions about running for Louisiana governor. But a statement the Republican senator released Tuesday sounds like he plans to challenge Democratic Gov. John Bel Edwards next year.

“I love my job in the United States Senate. But, it’s hard to stomach what is happening to Louisiana right now,” Kennedy’s statement reads. “Private sector job growth is among the lowest in the country. Too many of our kids can’t read their diplomas.

"Medicaid spending is almost half of our entire budget with little or no effort to control costs. The state’s criminal release program ignores public safety. And our governor continues to believe we are just one tax increase away from prosperity."

Kennedy said he will announce by Dec. 1 if he will run.

The statement included a poll, paid for by Kennedy’s campaign, that shows Kennedy defeating Edwards 48 percent to 39 percent in a runoff.

So far, the only declared candidate for governor is Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, also a Republican, who said he will spend $5 million of his own money on his campaign.

Other names that have been floated as possible candidates include state Attorney General Jeff Landry and 5th District Congressman Ralph Abraham.

The poll, conducted by SurveyUSA, showed Kennedy above those potential Republican challengers. Landry has said he would not run if Kennedy enters the race.

If all five entered the race, the poll shows, Edwards would have 36 percent of the vote, Kennedy with 30 percent, Landry with 8 percent, Abraham with 6 percent, Rispone with 4 percent and 18 percent undecided.

During an Oct. 16 interview with WWL-TV, Kennedy said he would welcome all challengers if he decides to run.

“I don’t care who’s in the race if I think it’s the right thing to do for me and my state and my family. I’ll make the decision when I think it’s time,” he said. “And to my friends who are thinking about running, I say to them, ‘Go run.’”

