Firefighters rescue pets from a fire at a Kenner daycare

KENNER, La. — Kenner Fire Department firefighters rescued several pets from a house fire Tuesday morning.
The house in the 2400 block of Reverend Richard Wilson Drive also serves as a neighborhood daycare according to our partners at The Times-Picayune. Kenner Fire Chief Terence Morris says the fire broke out around 11 a.m. in the single story home.
It is unclear at this time what caused the fire. No one in the home was injured but a firefighter was taken to the hospital for heat related illness.
This is a developing story. Stay with WWL TV for the latest information when it becomes available.
