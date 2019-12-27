NEW ORLEANS — For-lease signs are a sign of the times at some places in Kenner.

There's a lot of retail space in this city, but some of it sits empty. Mayor Ben Zahn hopes that'll soon begin to change.

"You have good things. You have some things that need to be filled,” Zahn said.

Kenner recently paid for a study that found the city could support another 60,000 to 210,000 square feet of retail space, from Laketown to Rivertown and everywhere in between.

An increase in business means an increase in tax dollars. And now, Kenner is selling a new image far and wide.

"That's what Kenner hasn't had before"

Former Covington Mayor Candace Watkins is now working for Kenner, heading up its economic development department.

She recently returned from New York for the annual meeting of the International Council of Shopping Centers.

Zahn says Kenner can offer retailers a few things: One, low crime; Two, good infrastructure; And three, convenient access to a lot of things and places in the metro area.

“You draw the business in, but then you have to sustain it,” Zahn said.

Zahn knows there will be challenges, especially from the malls. Lakeside continues to be one of the largest shopping centers in the metro area, and Clearview is set to begin a major transformation.

“I understand sometimes you have to go to Lakeside, you might have to go to Clearview because we don't have everything,” Zahn said of the four-year plan to increase retail in his city.

“But in those next four years, we can get Bed, Bath and Beyond, If we can get Apple, if we can get the different stores to come here — again you've got to have that draw — but that would be great over that four-year span,” Zahn said.

