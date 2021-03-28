Laplace head-on collision kills Kenner man

Dillon's pick-up truck crossed the centerline, driving into oncoming traffic, eventually colliding into Jordan's SUV, leaving Jordan with fatal injuries.

NEW ORLEANS — A Kenner man died after an SUV and pick-up truck collided, front-to-front, in Laplace on Saturday.

66-year-old Eliseo Randolfo Jordan died before he could be taken to hospital for treatment, a statement from police said.

First notes from a Louisiana State Police investigation said Jordan was driving south on Main Street — also referred to as US Highway 51. 20-year-old Kristopher Dillon, a Reserve man, was driving north on the same road.

The collision happened on US Highway 51 at Woodland Drive.

"Impairment on the part of Dillon is unknown however standard toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted to the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab for further analysis," the LSP statement said. "This crash remains under investigation."

Dillon's pick-up truck crossed the centerline, driving into oncoming traffic, eventually colliding into Jordan's SUV, leaving Jordan with fatal injuries.

Investigators said they're not done looking at all the facts, so they don't know why it happened, yet.

The vehicles crashed with enough force to push Jordan's SUV into a third car. The driver of the third car had a seatbelt on and was treated for minor injuries.

"Dillon received moderate injuries for which he is being treated for at a local hospital," the statement said. "Troopers wish to remind motorists to always make good decisions while in a motor vehicle. Never drive while impaired, fatigued, or distracted, always ensure every occupant is properly restrained, and follow all traffic laws. While not all crashes are survivable, taking simple precautions such as these can often mean the difference between life and death."

