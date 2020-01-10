WANTED: Kenner man stabs ex-girlfriend & her mother after she refused to get back together: police

Zamora wanted to get back together, but when the answer was no, he got a knife from the kitchen and told his ex-girlfriend he was going to kill her, police said.

NEW ORLEANS — Police are looking for a Kenner man who they say stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the chest and slashed her mother's arm on Sunday.

Transisto Zamora, 36, is wanted by the Kenner Police Department for attempted murder and aggravated battery.

Kenner police officers were responding to a domestic disturbance call in the 3400 block of Colorado Avenue around 7:20 p.m. Sunday, but before they got there, police said Zamora stabbed his ex-girlfriend in the chest and slashed her mother's arm.

Having told his ex-girlfriend that he was coming to pick up property he left behind after the breakup, Zamora insisted on getting back together, but when he didn't get what he wanted, he got a knife from the kitchen and told his ex-girlfriend he was going to kill her, police said.

That's when he stabbed her in the chest hard enough to break the blade, leaving part of it in the victim, police said.

Hearing the struggle from another part of the house, the ex-girlfriend's mother ran to help her, but Zamora hit her in the head hard enough to draw blood.

He then grabbed a second knife and slashed the mother's arm. He left before police got there.

Anyone having any information as to the whereabouts of Trasito Zamora can call the Kenner Police at (504) 712-2222 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.

‎New Orleans News from WWL ‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...