x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Kenner mayor adds $1.3 million to city spending after defunding two departments and creating new one

These changes come under the mayor's efforts to reorganize the city's budget.
Credit: NOLA.com
Kenner Mayor Michael J. Glaser, right, and his wife Angela Congemi Glaser, pray while New Orleans Archbishop Gregory Aymond gives the invocation, during the Kenner inauguration ceremony at the Pontchartrain Center in Kenner, Friday, July 1, 2022. (Staff Photo by David Grunfeld, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate)

KENNER, La. — Kenner Mayor Michael Glaser has defunded two city departments and created another through a sweeping set of budget amendments that were approved by the City Council on Friday, according to our partners at NOLA.com.

The amendments increased the city's $78 million spending plan by approximately $1.3 million, although additional amendments that will be put forward in January may result in a reduction in spending. 

The city's Economic Development department was defunded. The three-person team, with a $216,00 budget will have its duties taken over by the Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission, under a $75,000 annual contract which will be voted on at the next City Council meeting.

The Risk, Insurance, Audit, and Compliance Department will also lose its funding but its personnel will continue their work in other departments.

The new department will be the Federal Program Compliance Department, headed up by Community Development Department attorney Tamithia Shaw. The department's goal will be securing federal grants and managing FEMA claims. 

Additional changes include approving $410,000 for grass-cutting contracts and $250,000 for cutting trees, due to vacancies in city workers. Glaser also proposed funding a new deputy fire chief with a $110,000 annual salary.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

3 dead in crashes, shootings overnight in New Orleans

Before You Leave, Check This Out