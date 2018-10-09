Kenner Mayor Ben Zahn on Monday said a memo he issued last week that banned booster clubs from buying Nike products was meant to “not let taxpayer dollars be used to promote a company’s or individual’s political position, platform or principle.”

The memo, which was dated Sept. 5, went viral during the weekend, drawing rebukes on the local and national level.

Zahn has not spoken publicly on the controversy, and his office on Sunday refused to answer questions about if the memo was real. WWL-TV was able to authenticate its authenticity through booster club presidents to whom it was sent.

A statement Zahn issued Monday afternoon was his first comment on the matter. It reads in full:

“Private, for-profit companies have every right to advertise how they wish, even if it means

using advertising to promote corporate political beliefs. Individuals also have every right to support or oppose any company or brand for any reason. Those freedoms should never be lost.

“I applaud Nike’s message of inclusion and encouragement for everyone to be their best and dream big. But I also recognize that Nike, in its zeal to sell shoes, chose to promote and sell a political message.

“In Kenner, like every city, our citizens and our taxpayers cover a wide spectrum of political philosophies and agendas. We must respect all of those agendas and philosophies. So, when a company uses its advertising as its own political megaphone, government should be fair to all of its people and not allow taxpayer dollars to be used to help that company push its own political agenda.

“My decision is only to protect taxpayer dollars from being used in a political campaign. Some have asked if people will be allowed to wear Nike apparel on city playgrounds. The answer to that is … of course.

“My internal memo draws the line on letting companies profit from taxpayers by espousing political beliefs.

“My decision disallowing Nike from profiting from our taxpayers while they are using their powerful voice as a political tool is my message. This government will not let taxpayer dollars be used to promote a company’s or individual’s political position, platform or principle. That’s my position as a matter of fairness to all.”

