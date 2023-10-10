Teenage girl hit by car in Kenner, police say

A 16-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car on Tuesday morning

KENNER, La. — A 16-year-old girl is in the hospital after she was hit by a car on Tuesday morning in Kenner, according to Kenner P.D.

Officers say she was hit at around 7:45 a.m. at the intersection of Vintage Drive and Chateau Pontet-Canet.

"The child was transported to an area hospital and is in critical condition," Kenner P.D. officials said Tuesday morning.

Kenner P.D. said this is an ongoing investigation.

