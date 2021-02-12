Kenner's recovery from Hurricane Ida continues more than 3 months later

"We had a lot of testing going on, and we found asbestos in the buildings that we are remediating right now."

NEW ORLEANS — It has been more than three months after Hurricane Ida and some parts of Kenner are still recovering.

A community facility, Woodlake Gym near the Saint Charles Parish line has not been open since the storm.

The gates are closed and some of the structures are leaning.

"Huge light poles that had been displaced, in here roofs completely removed, we had water intrusion if I had to guess 30 by 20," Chad Pitfield, the Deputy Director Administrative Officer for the city of Kenner said.

Pitfield said nine of the gyms in the city of Kenner have damage like the Woodlake Gym.

Water intrusion forced staff to clean the floors and inspect to make sure the facility is safe for the public.

"We had a lot of testing going on, and we found asbestos in the buildings that we are remediating right now, and some of the glue below the floor, so not just water restoration but doing water restoration as well," Pitfield said.

Meanwhile, crews are busy trying to remediate the Pontchartrain Center.

City officials say conference rooms are where carnival balls are held suffered damage as well with the roof.

Staff also said the back door blew open.

"We put a base layer of sheetrock back, that's what we're hoping to do in Hall A and B."

Halls A and B are the locations where high school students graduate. As of now, the area is bare bone, with scaffolding in place.

Leaders are asking the public to be patient.