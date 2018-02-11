For 13-year-old Frank Schexnayder, football is more than a sport, it's a safe haven in the 9th Ward. His mom, Theresa Jones, doesn't want to imagine what would happen if her son lost this outlet.

"Probably the streets after that," Jones said. "He's 13. It's a lot."

But the condition of Sampson Playground in the Desire neighborhood has left Frank turning his back on the after-school activity.

"My son said he would not play for NORD no more," Jones said.

The team practices every evening in almost complete darkness.

"You'd think it's midnight. There are literally no lights. It's very hard for them to see," Coach Nick Thomas said.

Thomas said it's because NORD has failed to maintain the park, which also has dirty bathrooms, and provide the boys a safe place to play.

"I've … sent many emails to have them come out and get this taken care of," Thomas said about the lights. "No one with NORD has come to make sure it's happening."

NORD Athletic Director Perry Brown did not respond to requests for comment WWL-TV. The calls went unanswered, and the text message was read and ignored. For parents of the players, Brown's lack of response spoke for itself.

"My son loves football, and for people not to care about where he plays at it upsets me," Jones said.

The kids feel they've been given the short end of the stick.

"We should have the opportunity to play with lights because other parks have the opposite of what we have, they have lights, they have everything," player and coach's son Nick Thomas Jr. said.

Parents are left worrying their kids will quit football due to the lack of resources at the park.

"You gotta do better for the children," Jones said. "I don't want my son to become a statistic."

The kids are left in the dark.

"The night is coming, the lights are out, we don't know what to do, it's just hard for us to practice," Nick Thomas Jr. said.

