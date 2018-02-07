This recipe is courtesy of Kit Wohl's Cookbook Studio and her book, New Orleans Classic Gumbos (Pelican Publishing). Kit is a frequent contributor to WWL-TV and the Eyewitness Morning News Sunday edition, airing Sundays at 6 a.m.

Just now, when the Creole tomatoes ripen and the fresh corn is ready at the same time, is one of our favorite seasons. New Orleanian Grace Bauer, an accomplished cook, writer and designer, heads for Becnel’s vegetable stand in Plaquemines Parish, across the Mississippi River, and not too far away for a lovely excursion. Grace also serves her soup completely vegetarian-style by substituting vegetable stock for the chicken stock. The late Johnny Becnel, of Creole tomato fame, was also a rosarian, propagating many new roses including Cajun Sunrise and Cajun Moon, both in bloom outside of my kitchen.

Johnny won the Creole tomato auction for several years in a row, concluding in the final battle for the first bushel of Creoles between the late restaurateur Al Copeland and Chef Paul Prudhomme, presided over by Louisiana’s former Governor Edwin Edwards. They bid each other up to $10,000 then, as gentlemen, shared the bounty, and the cost. The benefits went to Becnel’s helpers, who brought in the crop.

Corn and Tomato Soup

This versatile soup is produced “off season” by utilizing either fresh or canned corn and tomatoes, although fresh corn and Creole tomatoes are far superior. Flavors can be intensified with the judicious addition of other fresh herbs such as basil, dill or thyme. Serves 6.

4 ears fresh corn, or 2 (11-ounce) cans corn kernels

6 fresh, ripe Creole tomatoes, or 1 (14-1/2-ounce) can diced tomatoes, rinsed

1 tablespoon vegetable oil

3 tablespoons minced garlic

1/2 cup medium diced yellow onion

1/4 cup chopped celery

1/8 teaspoon cayenne pepper

1 tablespoon fresh thyme leaves

1 quart chicken (or vegetable) stock

6 tablespoons unsalted butter

5 tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 cup heavy cream

3 tablespoons minced flat-leaf (Italian) parsley, for garnish

If using fresh ears of corn, bring a 2-quart saucepan of water to a boil, add the corn, return to a boil and cook for 10 minutes. Drain and cool. Using a sharp knife, scrape the kernels from the cob into a bowl and set aside.

If using fresh tomatoes, remove the skins by bringing a 2-quart saucepan, 2/3 filled with water, to a boil. Add the whole tomatoes and submerge for 30 to 45 seconds. Remove the tomatoes with a slotted spoon and run them under cold water. The skin will slip right off. Cut the cores from the tomatoes and set them aside.

Place the vegetable oil in a 2-quart saucepan over medium heat and slowly sauté the garlic until golden and aromatic. Stir in the onion and celery and continue to stir while cooking until the onion is transparent. Add the cayenne pepper and thyme leaves, then add the chicken stock and bring to a boil. Add half of the corn kernels to the stock and boil for 5 minutes. Purée the mixture, strain it, and allow it to cool.

In a large, heavy Dutch oven or very deep cast-iron skillet, make a blond roux with the butter and flour, stirring and cooking over low heat for 8 to 10 minutes. Add the puréed corn and bring to a simmer. Add the cream and the remaining corn kernels and tomatoes, and cook for 5 minutes over medium heat.

Ladle into serving bowls and garnish with parsley.

© 2018 WWL