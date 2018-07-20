NEW ORLEANS - The heat is on and people here are feeling it.

"I'm trying to get my workout in but this heat is pretty bothering," said Rashaad Evans.

So much so, New Orleans EMS have been busy.

"Last month was very warm but we also know that there's a lot of summer left," said Emily Nichols, the MEdical Director for New Orleans EMS.

According to officials, heat-related calls have been down so far in July. However, May and June saw more than four times the number of cases when compared with those months in years past (those months also saw warmer temperatures in 2018).

"Over the last two years our highest call volume for heat-related illnesses have been in July and we know hot days are ahead," Nichols said.

Which is why they're encouraging people to know the signs of heat-related illnesses.

"The most mild is Heat Exhaustion and that begins with symptoms like excessive sweating and cramping," she said. "If untreated, that will extend to Heat Stroke, signs include hot and dry skin with no sweating."

Heat Exhaustion:

-excessive sweating

-cool, pale, clammy skin

-rapid, weak pulse

-nausea/vomiting, dizziness, muscle cramps

Heat Stroke:

-no sweating

-hot, red, dry skin

-body temp over 103 degrees F

-altered mental status possible

It's best officials say to stay in doors, especially during the hottest part of the day (from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). However, it's summer, and everyone is out including kids.

"It's something we are dealing with on a regular basis now," said Pediatrician Anthony Hudson.

Hudson, who works at Lakeside Children's Clinic, says kids are at high-risk of heat-related illnesses.

"The smaller you are the more difficult it is for your body to dissipate heat effectively," he said.

Parents, he adds, should talk with their kids about staying protected, like keeping cool and taking breaks when needed.

"Certainly if your child is asking for water, that's one of the first things you'll see," he said. "Confusion is one that can come in various forms. It can be something as obvious as clumsiness, abnormal gate or slurred speech or seeing abnormal things not pertinent to the situation."

It's forecasted to feel like 110+ over the next few days, something we haven't seen this year. So officials say use caution so you can enjoy the weekend ahead instead of suffer through it.

"Swimming, lot of water, lot of showers," Evans said. "If it's too hot I'll wait until after 6pm when the clouds or when the sun is going down."

It's also an important reminder about children in hot cars and to never, under any circumstances leave a child or pet unattended inside one. Officials say to lock cars when not in use to prevent kids from entering. You should also create a reminder by leaving a purse, briefcase, or cell phone in the back seat with a child. If you see a child or pet locked in a car, call 911 immediately.

© 2018 WWL