Know to Vote | Here's a look at what's on the ballot Dec. 5

NEW ORLEANS — Election Day is right around the corner again, but the ballot will be different this time around.

WWLTV has put together a list of races and propositions voters in the New Orleans area should consider before walking up to the polls on Saturday

Polls are open Saturday 7 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Here's a look at some of the major items on the ballot Dec. 5.

Orleans Parish District Attorney runoff

Plaquemines Parish District Attorney runoff

Incumbent Charles Ballay faces challenger Leo Palazzo

Public Service Commission District 1 runoff

Incumbent Eric Skrmetta facing challenger Allen Borne Jr. The seat represents voters in parts of Orleans, Jefferson, St. Tammany, St. Charles, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, Tangipahoa and Washington parishes.

Orleans Civil Court, Criminal Court & Juvenile Court runoffs

Orleans School Board runoffs

Jefferson Parish Judge, 2nd Parish Court, Div. A runoff

St. Bernard 34th Judicial Dist. Court Div. A runoff

Orleans Parish Tax Propositions

Proposition 1 (Infrastructure and maintenance)

This proposition would replace a 1.77-mill tax for streets and traffic signals and a 0.56-mill tax for capital projects with a single 2.619-mill tax for streets, drainage, public facilities, vehicles and equipment.

Proposition 2 (Libraries and early childhood education)

This proposition would replace a 2.58-mill tax for libraries with a single 0.987-mill tax for libraries and early childhood education.

Proposition 3 (Housing and economic development)

This proposition would replace a single 0.91-mill tax for housing and economic development with two separate taxes – a 1.05-mill tax for housing and a 1.164-mill tax for economic development.

French Quarter Public safety Tax renewal (only French Quarter voters)

Other tax issues – Plaquemines Parish

State Constitutional Amendment – Higher Ed Board Appointees

Voters statewide will also consider a constitutional amendment dealing with state higher education boards. It would allow for out of state residents to be appointed to up to two at-large positions on the boards that govern the state’s college and university systems: Louisiana Community and Technical College, Louisiana State University, Southern University and the University of Louisiana.

