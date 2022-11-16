Krewe of Krampus set to roll after NOPD approves route

The parade rolls Saturday, Dec. 3 at 7pm.

NEW ORLEANS — Beware, kids, Krampus is coming to New Orleans!

The Krewe of Krampus announces they are set to roll now that the New Orleans Police Department approved the parade route through the Bywater.

The parade will roll on Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm. It will start on Royal Street at Mazant Street and end on Royal Street at Piety after snaking through the Bywater.

Exciting news today. We finally have a route approved by NOPD. Get your spot planned out it's going to be a great show. See you on Saturday, December 3rd, at 7pm! Posted by Krewe of Krampus on Tuesday, November 15, 2022

The Krewe of Krampus is a holiday-themed parade featuring the Central and Eastern Alpine folklore character Krampuslauf – a demon who accompanies Saint Nicholas on Christmas and tortures naughty children.