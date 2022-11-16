Krewe of Krampus set to roll after NOPD approves route

NEW ORLEANS — Beware, kids, Krampus is coming to New Orleans!
The Krewe of Krampus announces they are set to roll now that the New Orleans Police Department approved the parade route through the Bywater.
The parade will roll on Saturday, December 3rd at 7 pm. It will start on Royal Street at Mazant Street and end on Royal Street at Piety after snaking through the Bywater.
The Krewe of Krampus is a holiday-themed parade featuring the Central and Eastern Alpine folklore character Krampuslauf – a demon who accompanies Saint Nicholas on Christmas and tortures naughty children.
The parade will feature parade-goers dressed in costume as Krampus and other whimsical winter folklore characters.