The Louisiana Department of Health is ending the 25-year-old waiting list for specialized home and community-based services for people with developmental disabilities. Now, a new plan will prioritize the needs of people instead of the dates they applied for services, the department announced Monday.

The new plan, or Tiered Waiver, means that people with a greater urgency of need will be prioritized for receiving the most appropriate services.

The state’s department of health began a screening process two years ago to evaluate the needs of more than 10,000 people who were on a waiting list for services. Now, those on the waiting list who have an urgent need for services have received a waiver opportunity, the department says.

“By prioritizing the needs of people over when they applied for this benefit, we are making a fundamental shift that will get vital services to those most in need, much, much sooner, Dr. Rebekah Gee, secretary of the Louisiana Department of Health, said.

Previously, community-based services were offered at a first come first serve basis. Gee said that in some cases, people were on the wait list for more than ten years.

“Now, we are putting people before process," she said.

Recently, the Office for Citizens with Developmental Disabilities assessed the needs of those who applied for services and five levels of need or tiers were created. They are as follows:

• 4-Emergent: Supports will be needed in the next 90 days. (7% of the individuals requiring services)

• 3-Urgent: Supports will be needed in the next 3-12 months. (8%)

• 2-Critical: Supports will be needed in the next 1-2 years. (22%)

• 1-Planning: Supports will be needed in the next 3-5 years. (23%)

• 0-Currently no unmet needs (40%)

The state’s department of health notes that the prior cost in new state and federal dollars to address the needs of all on the waiting list was $832 million. With the new plan, meeting the needs of people with disabilities is resolved with a $43 million investment, which includes state and federal funds, the department says.

