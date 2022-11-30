LA elementary students show reading improvement says LA Dept. of Education report

Louisiana’s overall score improved and students in grades 1-3 grew for the second consecutive year, while kindergarten scores saw a decline

BATON ROUGE, La. — Reading levels for Louisiana students in grades K through 3rd has grown for the second consecutive year according to a Louisiana Department of Education report.

The Louisiana Department of Education released its Fall 2022 Reading Report on Wednesday which shows how public school students in grades K-3 scored on a literacy screener given during the first 30 days of the current school year.

The Fall 2022 Reading Report includes state, school system, and school data for public school students in grades K-3.

Louisiana’s overall score improved and students in grades 1-3 grew for the second consecutive year, while kindergarten scores saw a decline. This year’s third graders earned their highest score since 2018.

“It’s good to see the continued reading progress for our students,” said Dr. Cade Brumley, Louisiana’s Superintendent of Education. “Ensuring children can read must remain a fundamental priority in every school across our state”

Statewide results can be viewed below.

Students Scoring “On or Above Benchmark”

• Grade 3: 53.2% in 2021 | 54.5% in 2022 | +1.3%

• Grade 2: 52.5% in 2021 | 54.4% in 2022 | +1.9%

• Grade 1: 49.6% in 2021 | 50.2% in 2022 | +0.6%

• K: 41.5% in 2021 | 39.2% in 2022 | -2.3%