METAIRIE - A local softball team is currently in Branson, Missouri competing in a World Series Softball Tournament. The team is made up of players/families from Lakeview, Metairie, Kenner, Harahan and River Ridge.

We spoke with one of the families who was supposed to go on one of the "Ride with Ducks," but changed plans.

Amid choppy waters and dark skies, cell phone video shows an amphibious tour vehicle moments before capsizing.

"It's a sad occasion with a lot of people involved," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson (R). "A lot of families involved down here on vacation trying to enjoy their time."

Seventeen people died in the accident, the youngest was just 1-year-old.

"We're just a bundle of emotions," said Stacey Perrin. "It's a very, very sad and tragic event but we definitely feel blessed to not have been on there. And it really hits home because my 1-year-old is so teeny tiny."

Perrin lives in Metairie, but is currently in Branson with family. They planned to go on the "Ride with Ducks" tour Thursday, but changed plans and went on the lake Wednesday.

"We've been talking about it since we got here," she said. "The only reason why we didn't go was because one of the mom's on the team found a captain of a Catamaran. So my husband and I talked about it and said nothing is going to top that, so we probably don't have to do Ride the Ducks.

Their fun turned to disbelief the next day when her group learned of the accident.

"Oh my stomach dropped as soon as I heard," she said. "My first thing I thought of was what would we have done? Our babies probably wouldn't be here."

The boat sank after officials say it got caught in a sudden storm.

"So this seems to be sort of a micro storm effect no one was expecting to happen the way that it did," said Jim Pattison Jr. the Ripley Entertainment President.

"It came by so quickly," said Perrin. "It was a sunny day we were ready to go to dinner and within 2-3 minutes the sky turned black, and the wind was crazy. Trees were blowing all over the place."

And with details still emerging, Perrin is among many thinking about those effected.

"It's a bittersweet thing because you feel very blessed to not have been on the boat and have our babies with us," Perrin said. "But you know these people came here to go on a family vacation to create memories and so many are leaving without a part of their family."

