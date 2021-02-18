Deputies shoot, kill man who confronted them with large knives during domestic violence call: LSP

While Cain, knives-in-hands, was confronting deputies, one of them opened fire, shooting him. Cain died at the scene, the release said.

NEW ORLEANS — Sheriff's deputies responding to a domestic violence call shot and killed a man Wednesday night in Washington Parish. The Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting at the sheriff's office's request, a release said.

Sharing little information, an LSP release said Dustin A. Crain, 28, had armed himself with two large knives before confronting deputies when they got to a Mount Hermon home on Albert Magee Road late Wednesday night.

State Police said Cain had knives in his hands and was confronting deputies when one of them opened fire, shooting and killing Cain.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m.

"No law enforcement personnel were injured in the incident," the release said. "The LSP Crime Lab has processed the incident scene, and the investigation is active and ongoing with no further information available at this time."

WPSO asked the State Police to investigate.

"As is proper in such situations, an outside independent law enforcement agency is conducting this investigation," Sheriff Randy Seal said. "Any loss of life is always tragic and our deepest sympathy is extended to the family of the deceased. This unfortunate occurrence is a stark reminder of the danger that law enforcement officers may face at any time they respond to a call for assistance."

The LSP release said their investigators will not be handling the domestic violence case. That'll be investigated by the WPSO.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.