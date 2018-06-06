Connie Segretto stopped by her neighbor's house Wednesday morning for a coffee date when she discovered something in the front yard that put all her morning plans on hold.

"It's just so gruesome," Segretto said. "It's disturbing, very disturbing."

Segretto found what was left of a cat. Its body parts were dismembered across the yard. While this comes on the heels of a reported discovery of a cat's severed head Uptown, the LA SPCA believe this was the work of a coyote.

"Coyotes are prey animals so they do go after smaller prey, anything from frogs to bunny rabbits and things like that. So a cat is not out of the realm of what they would attack," Beth Remfro with the LA SPCA said.

Coyotes have made themselves at home in the area, with sightings in City Park, Lake Vista, and Lakeview. Residents in Metaire have seen coyotes as well, like one captured on a security camera back in March. Another video shows a coyote in the Lake Vista neighborhood that residents also believe killed a cat. The LA SPCA says while small pets are at risk, people and small children are not.

"It's very unlikely a coyote would be very aggressive to a person. It's more than likely a coyote would run and try to hide and get away from a person," Remfro said.

So people don't need to worry about themselves, but neighbors in Lakeview are still left feeling uneasy after witnessing the aftermath of a coyote in action.

"It's very very gruesome and overwhelming and sad," Segretto said.

The Louisiana SPCA has some tips to keep your pets safe. They are as follows:

- Bring food in at night, especially food you might have outside for a dog or cat.

- Key an eye on small animals.

-Don't leave pets outside after dark as coyotes normally start hunting around dusk.

