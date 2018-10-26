The Intergalactic Krewe of Chewbacchus will roll earlier than usual during Carnival season 2019 because of a lack of enough bomb-sniffing dogs to sweep its Marigny route and other security resources, one of the krewe’s captain said Friday.

The news came the day that the FBI arrested the man suspected of mailing suspicious packages to prominent Democrats across the country, but the krewe learned about the change during an impromptu meeting between its leaders and the city’s Department of Safety and Permits on Wednesday.

“The main reason cited was security and police resources,” said Chewbacchus “Overlord” Brooke Ethridge. “Chewbacchus is a victim of our own success. We’ve gotten really big over the last five years.”

Chewbacchus will now roll on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019.

“Walking parades such as ’tit Rəx and Chewbacchus started smaller but have grown significantly in size,” said NOPD spokesman Gary Scheets. “Such an increase has required NOPD to reevaluate deployment of officers during these parades to provide the necessary manpower to assure a fun and safe time for parade participants.”

’tit Rəx did not immediately respond to a request for comment from WWL-TV.

Ethridge said officials told the krewe there is not enough local and federal manpower to cover the Uptown route and the Marigny if Chewbacchus rolled on its usual Saturday night.

The New Orleans Police Department is complemented by federal law enforcement during Carnival season.

Chewbacchus formed in fall of 2010 and first paraded during Carnival 2011.

“The little walking parade that was first a few hundred people is now close to 2,000 some years,” Ethridge said. “We really are quite a pull on police … resources for the city.”

