Man arrested in Lafourche Parish for rape of 2 minors

59-year-old James Griffin, Jr., from Raceland, was booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of first-degree rape.

RACELAND, La. — Police in Lafourche Parish announced on Thursday that they had arrested and charged a man for raping two minors.

On Wednesday, 59-year-old James Griffin, Jr., from Raceland, was taken to the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on two counts of first-degree rape, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office

"Through investigation, detectives learned Griffin had inappropriate sexual contact with minor children," The LPSO. "When detectives brought Griffin in for questioning he, admitted to his involvement.

Griffin's bail was set at $1 million.