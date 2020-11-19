1 arrested, 1 wanted after allegedly shooting into car with children inside in Thibodaux

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. on Carol Street.

THIBODAUX, La. — Authorities say one man was arrested and another is wanted after allegedly shooting at a car with three children inside in Thibodaux on Friday.

According to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office, the shooting happened around 9:40 a.m. on Carol Street. Investigators said a man, two women and the three children were in a car when they saw a pickup truck on the street. As they approached the pickup, deputies say two men emerged from the bed and cab of the truck and started shooting at their car.

The man in the car returned fire, and the other two shooters left the area, the sheriff’s office said. No one was injured in the shootout.

The LPSO said detectives later identified the shooters as Willie Williams and Jacob Scott and that Williams had an ongoing feud with the male victim about a woman.

Williams was arrested Wednesday and booked into the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex on six counts of attempted second-degree murder. His bail was set at $250,000.

Investigators are still trying to locate Jacob Scott. Anyone with information about the shooting or Scott’s whereabouts is asked to Crimestoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433.

