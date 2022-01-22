70-year-old woman killed by man who opened fire at a Thibodaux party Friday night

Detectives are looking for 26-year-old Terrione R. Thomas of Baton Rouge. He is wanted for two counts of second-degree murder, police said.

THIBODAUX, La. — Police officers arrested one man and released the name of another wanted in the investigation into the Lafourche Parish Friday night shooting that killed two people, a statement from the Thibodaux police chief said Saturday.

A resident of Gary, Louisiana, Timothy Paul Thomas, 38, was arrested and faces one count of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder, police said.

"Timothy R. Thomas remains incarcerated at the Lafourche Parish Correctional Complex with a No Bond Hold," the release said.

Police did not say if the two suspects were related.

Terrione Thomas was involved in a verbal dispute Alvin Turner at a private party in the 900 block of St. Charles Street, the statement said.

Investigators said, Terrione Thomas left the business where the party was being held, got a gun, and returned— that's when he opened fire, according to police.

Terrione Thomas shot and killed Alvin Turner, police said.

A second victim was struck and killed by the gunfire: Linda M. Johnson, 70, according to police.

Anyone willing to share information that can help police in the investigation can call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region by phone at 1-800-743-7433

More information about the shooting may be released further into the investigation.