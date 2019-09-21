RACELAND, La. — Update: The missing girl has been found safe, officials say.

Original story below

___

Lafourche Parish Sheriff officials are asking for the public's help to find a local girl who reportedly did not arrive home on the school bus Friday afternoon.

LPSO officials say 13-year-old Emmi Cavalier is missing from her Raceland home. She was last seen at Lockport Middle School but did not come home on the school bus Friday.

Her mother reported her missing and now deputies are searching for her.

Cavalier is described as 5'2" tall and weighing 150 pounds with blond hair. She was last seen wearing her black shirt, khaki shorts school uniform with a black Adidas jacket and blue sneakers.

Deputies said they believe she may be in the central Lafourche area or around Houma in Terrebonne Parish.

Anyone with information on Cavalier's whereabouts is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808, or call 911.

4 THINGS TO KNOW NEWSLETTER

► Stay in the know with Southeast Louisiana's top stories to start your workday. Sign up for the 4 Things to Know email newsletter to get headlines delivered to your inbox. Click here to sign up!