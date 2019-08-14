HOUMA, La. — Several teenagers have been arrested in connection to a shooting that occurred in downtown Houma at the end of Juice Fest, police said.

The incident occurred shortly after 9 p.m. near Good and Main streets shortly after Juice Fest had ended, police said.

Police Chief Dana Coleman said an argument erupted among a group of teens when one of them pulled out a gun and fired a shot into the crowd.

A 15-year-old male suffered a gunshot wound in his back, Coleman said. He was transported to a hospital and is expected to recover.

Following an investigation including viewing multiple hours of surveillance footage, detectives identified several juveniles between the ages of 13 to 15 who were involved in the fight, police said.

During the early morning hours Monday, detectives conducted a roundup and executed multiple search warrants that led to the arrest of 15 teens on charges of rioting, weapons charges and drug offenses, police said.

Police recovered several semiautomatic pistols and marijuana during the roundup, authorities said.

The suspect who shot the teenager remains at large and the investigation is ongoing, Coleman said.

