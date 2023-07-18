15-year-old dead, four other juveniles injured in single-vehicle crash

The 15-year-old was identified as Angel Acevedo of Houma.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — On Saturday a 15-year-old died after being injured in a single-vehicle crash earlier this month, according to Louisiana State Police.

The crash happened July 9, on U.S. Highway 90 eastbound just west of Louisiana Highway 1 around 5 p.m.

The 15-year-old was identified as Angel Acevedo of Houma.

A group of juveniles was traveling east on U.S. Hwy 90 in the right lane in a 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer when for unknown reasons the rear tire failed. The driver tried to regain control after the tire failed by steering right but the SUV spun and went off the road to the right before overturning.

The driver was the only person wearing a seatbelt and suffered moderate injuries. Acevedo was the passenger in the front and was not wearing a seatbelt.

Acevedo was ejected from the SUV and suffered critical injuries. The three juvenile passengers in the rear of the vehicle were also not wearing seatbelts they suffered moderate injuries.

Everyone in the vehicle was taken to the hospital.

Police collected a standard toxicology sample from the juvenile driver and submitted it for analysis.

The crash is still under investigation.