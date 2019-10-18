LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Detectives are searching for a teenage girl missing since Sunday.

Skylor Rachal, 15, hasn't been seen or hear from since 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, according to the Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office.

She was last seen as she left her home on East 95th Street in Cutoff.

Police say Skylor is 5'7" and weighs about 150 lbs. She has brown hair and was last seen wearing a blue long-sleeve shirt, denim shorts, brown sandals and brown glasses.

Anyone with information on Skylor Rachal's location is asked to call the Lafourche Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985) 532-2808 or simply dial 9-1-1.