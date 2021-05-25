19-year-old arrested in Houma nightclub shooting that left 5 injured

Brandon Johnson, aka "PeePee,' was arrested in St. Charles Parish last Friday, May 21, according to Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet.

HOUMA, La. — A 19-year-old man has been arrested for a Houma nightclub shooting that left five people injured about a month ago, it was announced Tuesday by the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office.

Brandon Johnson, aka "PeePee,' was arrested in St. Charles Parish last Friday, May 21, according to Terrebonne Sheriff Tim Soignet.

The shooting occurred on April 25 at Lenny's Nightclub. Johnson faces five counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Sheriff Soignet is asking for anyone with information to contact TPSO detectives, (985)876-2500, more arrests are expected to follow.