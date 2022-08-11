19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting

HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021.
The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's Night Club on Houma's Corporate Street. Detectives determined that Turner was a second shooter in the incident.
Detectives located and arrested Turner on July 19 and charged him with 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, in connection with the incident. He is being housed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with no bond.
Turner was 17 when the shooting occurred, therefore information about his identity couldn't be released at the time.