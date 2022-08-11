19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting

Charleston James Turner, 19, was arrested on July 19 in connection to the April 2021 shooting.

HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021.

The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's Night Club on Houma's Corporate Street. Detectives determined that Turner was a second shooter in the incident.

Detectives located and arrested Turner on July 19 and charged him with 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, in connection with the incident. He is being housed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with no bond.