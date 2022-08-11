x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lafourche Terrebonne

19-year-old Houma man arrested in connection with 2021 nightclub shooting

Charleston James Turner, 19, was arrested on July 19 in connection to the April 2021 shooting.
Credit: Артем Константин

HOUMA, La. — The Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office arrested 19-year-old Charleston James Turner on July 19 for his alleged involvement in a shooting at a Houma nightclub in April 2021.

The incident occurred on April 25, 2021, shortly after 1 a.m.. Deputies received reports of a shooting at Lenny's Night Club on Houma's Corporate Street. Detectives determined that Turner was a second shooter in the incident.

Detectives located and arrested Turner on July 19 and charged him with 5 counts of Attempted First Degree Murder, in connection with the incident. He is being housed at the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Complex with no bond.

Turner was 17 when the shooting occurred, therefore information about his identity couldn't be released at the time.

Credit: Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office

RELATED: NOPD chief to address French Quarter rape, alleged failed response

RELATED: Woman fatally shot on Earhart Boulevard in New Orleans

RELATED: Video of off-duty New Orleans cop beaten up and allegedly robbed raises questions

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

S. Terrebonne High students return to campus for first time since Hurricane Ida

Before You Leave, Check This Out