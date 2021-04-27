19-year-old wanted for attempted murder after opening fire in crowded Houma bar, injuring 5

TPSO investigators are asking anybody who might know where Johnson is to contact their office or Crimestoppers.

HOUMA, La. — Terrebonne Parish investigators have named a 19-year-old man as the suspect accused of opening fire in a Houma bar, wounding five people over the weekend.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a statement Tuesday that Brandon Deshawn Johnson, sometimes known as "Pee Pee," was wanted for five counts of attempted first-degree murder, as well as aggravated criminal damage to property.

The shooting at Lenny's Night Club happened just after 1 a.m. Sunday, when the bar was packed with people.

When deputies arrived, they were initially unable to determine who was shooting because of the crowd trying to escape.

Five people were injured by the gunfire. Two were listed in serious condition as of Monday, while three sustained minor injuries.

TPSO investigators are asking anybody who might know where Johnson is to contact their office or Crimestoppers.

He is considered armed and dangerous, and should not be approached.

