HOUMA, La. — Two people are now in custody Thursday after allegedly shooting at Houma police officers who were assessing damage from Hurricane Barry in July.

An investigation was launched following the shooting on July 14. Louisiana State Police say two Houma Police officers were on West Street when multiple gunshots were fired near them. One officer returned fire, but ultimately no one was hurt.

Houma Police Chief Dana Tymone Coleman said the officers heard several gunshots while on the street, "...some of which were extremely close whizzing by them."

Officers said they then saw a burgundy-colored sedan driving at them and more gunshots coming from the vehicle. One officer returned fire, but the officers were not injured.

A short time later, police learned a man was dropped off at a nearby hospital with a gunshot wound. Louisiana State Police was called in to investigate the two incidents and determine if the man was in the vehicle.

State police say investigators identified 20-year-old Hezekiah Williams and 26-year-old Darrell Scott Jr. as suspects in the shooting. Arrest warrants were issued and Williams was arrested Tuesday on obstruction of justice and principal to illegal use of weapon charges. Scott was arrested Wednesday on a principal to illegal use of a firearm charge.

Authorities say both suspects were booked into the Terrebonne Parish Criminal Justice Center. The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting should call Crime Stoppers Bayou Region at 1-800-743-7433 to be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000 for tips.

