2 victims of helicopter crash identified by coroner

The helicopter went down in the marsh in Lafourche Parish.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two people who perished in the helicopter crash last Friday.

The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City and 50-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.

Facebook posts by people saying they are relatives of Horn’s, identify him as the pilot.

An oil transportation helicopter belonging to RLC was reported missing Friday while a boater reported seeing something that went down into the marsh and made a “big splash of mud,” according to Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson.

The helicopter submerged into the marsh and the bodies of the deceased were not able to be removed quickly.