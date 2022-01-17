2 victims of helicopter crash identified by coroner

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — The Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office has released the names of the two people who perished in the helicopter crash last Friday.
The victims have been identified as 30-year-old Dylan Horn of Panama City and 50-year-old Dana Burt of Kaplan, Louisiana.
Facebook posts by people saying they are relatives of Horn’s, identify him as the pilot.
An oil transportation helicopter belonging to RLC was reported missing Friday while a boater reported seeing something that went down into the marsh and made a “big splash of mud,” according to Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson.
The helicopter submerged into the marsh and the bodies of the deceased were not able to be removed quickly.
"I just ask all of us to join in prayer for the family members of the pilot and the crew. It's going to be a tough night for them as they realize the loss of a loved one. It's never easy to make those calls, and our prayers are with the families as they start the grieving process," Chaisson said.