20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash

20-year-old Bailey Berrios died after hitting a tree shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.

Berrios was properly restrained, but still suffered fatal injures and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken from Berrios.