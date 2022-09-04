x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lafourche Terrebonne

20-year-old man killed in fatal Lafourche crash

20-year-old Bailey Berrios died after hitting a tree shortly after 3 a.m. Sunday.
Credit: Артем Константин

RACELAND, La. — Louisiana State Police Troop C is investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a 20-year-old man from Raceland Sunday morning.

Police say 20-year-old Bailey Berrios was was driving a 2013 Ford F-150 and trailer south on Highway 1 near St. Joseph Street shortly after 3 a.m.. While on a right curve, Berrios crossed the center line and ran off the roadway where he hit a tree head-on.

Berrios was properly restrained, but still suffered fatal injures and died at the scene.

A toxicology sample was taken from Berrios.

The crash is still under investigation.

RELATED: 2 killed as pickup strikes scooter on West Bank Expressway in hit and run

RELATED: Motorcyclist killed in crash in Harvey

RELATED: State Police investigating fatal Lafourche crash

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

How one man became an unexpected hero after Hurricane Ida hit Lafourche Parish

Before You Leave, Check This Out