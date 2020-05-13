CHAUVIN, La. — Authorities say a 24-year-old man is dead after driving his motorcycle at high speeds and crashing into an SUV in Terrebonne Parish late Tuesday night.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before 11:30 p.m. on Louisiana highway 56 near Prosperity Street.

Investigators say Michael Turnage was driving southbound on LA 56 on a 1998 Honda Shadow motorcycle when he approached the intersection at a high speed. He then struck a 2002 Dodge Durango that was entering the intersection.

Troopers say Turnage was not wearing a helmet and suffered fatal injuries in the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.

