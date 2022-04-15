2nd person dies from wrong way driver crash on Highway 90, State Police say

One person died at the scene and the other succumbed to their injuries 12 days later.

GRAY, La. — A second person has now died after a driver traveling the wrong way on Highway 90 drove head on into an SUV with two people inside, the Louisiana State Police said Friday.

The crash occurred on April 3 in Gray, Louisiana. Police said Katelynn Scott was traveling west on the eastbound off-ramp of Highway 90 and then entered the eastbound lanes in the wrong direction, slamming head-on into a Toyota Highlander being driven by 77-year-old Joseph Sias of New Orleans.

Wayne Thomas, 63, of Los Angeles, was a passenger in Sias’ vehicle.

State Police said that neither Sias nor Thomas was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. Sias was pronounced dead at the scene. Thomas succumbed to his injuries Friday.