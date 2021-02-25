3 booked after bones found buried in the woods in Terrebonne

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending DNA confirmation from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

GIBSON, La. — Three men have been booked on murder or accessory charges after detectives found the remains of a man in a wooded area Wednesday, the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office said in a news release.

Sheriff Timothy Soignet said that detectives had been working on a report of a murder that occurred in Gibson.

The investigation led them to the 5200 block of North Bayou Black Road, where detectives, along with the Morgan City Police Department and the Patterson Dept. K-9 unit, located the remains of a buried male.

The identity of the victim is not being released at this time, pending DNA confirmation from the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office detectives with the assistance of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office, took Christopher Martin and Alvin Fitch into custody. Both are being held without bond for First Degree Murder. Chance Boudreaux was already in custody in Morgan City and booked for Accessory after the Fact to First Degree Murder and is being held on $500,000 bond.