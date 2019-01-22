GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — Troopers say three people are dead, including a 2-year-old child, after a crash on LA 308 in Lafourche Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before midnight on LA 308 near East 165th Street.

Fatal Crash in Galliano
Investigators say 37-year-old Michael Barthelemy was driving north on LA 308 in 2005 Nissan Frontier when "for unknown reasons" ran off the roadway in a left curve. Troopers believe Barthelemy over-corrected to the left, crossing the roadway and driving into Bayou Lafourche.

State police say the vehicle was submerged in water and Barthelemy along with 2-year-old Trisha Barthelemy and 17-year-old Zackary Cheramie could not escape. 

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the three dead at the scene.

Investigators say Michael Barthelemy was wearing a seatbelt and Trisha Barthelemy was in a child car seat at the time of the crash. Cheramie was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

