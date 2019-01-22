GOLDEN MEADOW, La. — Troopers say three people are dead, including a 2-year-old child, after a crash on LA 308 in Lafourche Parish.

According to Louisiana State Police, the crash happened shortly before midnight on LA 308 near East 165th Street.

Investigators say 37-year-old Michael Barthelemy was driving north on LA 308 in 2005 Nissan Frontier when "for unknown reasons" ran off the roadway in a left curve. Troopers believe Barthelemy over-corrected to the left, crossing the roadway and driving into Bayou Lafourche.

State police say the vehicle was submerged in water and Barthelemy along with 2-year-old Trisha Barthelemy and 17-year-old Zackary Cheramie could not escape.

The Lafourche Parish Coroner's Office pronounced the three dead at the scene.

Investigators say Michael Barthelemy was wearing a seatbelt and Trisha Barthelemy was in a child car seat at the time of the crash. Cheramie was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers say.

