33 arrested in Operation Bad Boi in Lafourche that targeted heroin, meth, fentanyl

The sheriff said that in 2020, 11 people in Lafourche died of overdoses of heroin and opioids.

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced that 33 people were arrested on various drug counts following the end of an operation that began in late 2020 and that he says targeted the distribution of heroin, methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Webre said that eight residences were searched as part of the operation.

“We believe this operation will have significant impact on the availability of heroin, methamphetamine, and especially fentanyl in the southern area of the parish,” said Webre.

The sheriff said that in 2020, 11 people in Lafourche died of overdoses of heroin and opioids.

The list of those who were arrested and the counts they are facing are: