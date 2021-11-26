4 die in Lafourche Parish Thanksgiving Day crash: LSP

From Wiggins, Mississippi, Barbera Guidry, 54, and Caitlin Leboeuf, 35 died after the crash alongside Dustin Moore, 31, and Michelle Moore, 30, from Raceland.

RACELAND, La. — Four people died after a car crash in Lafourche Parish on Thanksgiving Day, according to a statement from the Louisiana State Police.

"The crash claimed the lives of 54-year-old Barbera Guidry of Wiggins, MS, 35-year-old Catlin Leboeuf of Wiggins, MS, 31-year-old Dustin Moore of Raceland, and 30-year-old Michelle Moore of Raceland," the LSP statement said.

First reports from the investigation into the collision said Guidry was in a stopped 2019 Kia Optima on LA Hwy 182 at U.S. Highway 90 when a 2017 Ford F-250 driven by Dustin Moore was driving west on U.S. Hwy 90.

Guidry didn't yield to oncoming traffic, drove the Kia into the intersection and was hit by the Ford pickup. The collision happened around 5 p.m.

The pickup flipped after the collision, ejecting the driver and the front passenger from the truck. Dustin and Michelle Moore weren't wearing seatbelts. Dustin and Michelle were hurt fatally.

Despite wearing seatbelts, Guidry and LeBoeuf, the passenger in the back seat of the Kia Guidry was driving, were both fatally hurt in the collision.

All four people hurt in the collision died before they could be taken to a hospital for emergency medical treatment.

The front passenger in the Kia and the rear passenger in the Ford were wearing seatbelts and had minor to moderate injuries.

Samples from both drivers were taken for testing.

More information may be released by the Louisiana State Police as investigators look into the collision.