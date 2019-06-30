GRAY, La. — Four people are recovering after being shot in a car that crashed into a utility pole on Highway 24 early Saturday morning, according to Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's officials.

According to initial reports, Terrebonne deputies responded to a call of multiple people being shot at around 3:30 a.m. Saturday in the 2700 block of West Park Avenue.

When they arrived, deputies found a black 2017 Nissan Altima crashed into a pole with no one inside. Upon investigation, they learned that four people had been shot at the scene and had gone to a hospital outside Houma for treatment, officials said.

Detectives opened an investigation into the multi-shooting, and later learned the attack may have stemmed from an argument outside a business on Martin Luther King Boulevard in Houma earlier in the night, according to Sheriff's officials.

No further information, including the identities of a possible suspect or suspects, was immediately available.

Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Jerry Larpenter said that anyone with information on the incident should call his office at (985) 876-2500 or the Bayou Region Crime Stoppers at 1-800-743-7433 to be eligible for a cash reward.